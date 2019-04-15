Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha biopic

Abhishek Singh April 15 2019, 6.55 pm April 15 2019, 6.55 pm

Kangana Ranaut started the year 2019 on a good note with her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film marked Kangana’s debut as a director made more than 100 crores at the box office. It was well received by the critics as well. The Queen of Bollywood made a big announcement about her next project, which is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Kangana, who is learning Tamil and Bharatnatyam as part of her film’s preparation, has been criticised by people over her casting in the film and director AJ Vijay has defended her.

Director AL Vijay, who is known for his films like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal, revealed the reason why he chose Kangana Ranaut to play Jayalalitha’s role on the silver screen. “You can't restrict Jayalalithaa to one region, she was a national leader. Even in Mumbai, people know who Amma is. Kangana (Ranaut) is one of the biggest stars in India today. I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one. There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She will learn Tamil for the film and also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character. We are all trying to make an honest biopic. That's all I can say at this point of time."

The film, which is titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, has been written by legendary K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film has created a lot of buzz around it. It recently came to light that Kangana has been paid a whopping amount of 24 crores for the film as her remuneration.

Apart from this biopic, we see Kangana team up once again with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and later on her second directorial venture film which the actor had recently announced.