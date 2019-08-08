Nilofar Shaikh August 08 2019, 6.53 pm August 08 2019, 6.53 pm

Director AL Vijay is all set to make a biopic on late Tamil Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The movie has been titled Thalaivi and will star the versatile actor Kangana Ranaut. Official announcement of the was made this year on the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The star cast for this legendary biopic will have a mix from both Tamil and Hindi cinema. However, there are anticipation of this Tamil star to join the cast of AL Vijay’s Thalaivi soon.

In an interview, director AL Vijay opened up about the Tamil-Hindi bilingual story he said, "This is a pan-Indian film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one. There was a lot of discussions before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well." Also, there are reports that Tamil star Arvind Swami will be a part of this film. The actor will be playing the role of M.G. Ramachandran. (MGR, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister). The movie will go on floors from October this year.

AL Vijay further added, Kangana has also started learning Tamil for her role in the film. She will undergo a one-month workshop to get into the skin of the character. "I think a leader of Jayalalithaa's stature cannot be limited to one region. She is a national leader and commands huge respect. Kangana is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character," he said.

Director Vijay’s #Thalaivaa faced a lot of issues for the title. Now the filmmaker's #JayalalithaBiopic titled #Thalaivi , he has got NOC from JJ's nephew Deepak. Life comes full circle for Director Vijay! pic.twitter.com/w3YMwYkTI0