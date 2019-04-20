Thalapathy Vijay will do a film for Super Good Films very soon, actor Jiiva confirms!

In Com Staff April 20 2019, 7.54 pm April 20 2019, 7.54 pm

Actor Vijay is busy shooting for his football-based action entertainer, Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead with an ensemble of actors, including Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, forming the supporting cast. The film is scheduled to hit the screens for Diwali 2019 and the makers are vigorously working towards the same. It is quite regular to see constant rumours surfacing about Vijay's next film, while he is busy shooting for his current project. On that note, a widely speculated rumour is that the Mersal actor will be doing a film with the renowned production house Super Good Films and it will indeed be the producer's 100th film.

Super Good Films is owned by R.B.Choudary and he has two sons, Jiiva and Amar Ramesh, and both of them are actors. Jiiva has comparatively shined better, thanks to his wise selection of scripts and varied performances. Jiiva has three films waiting to release, the long-delayed Kee, Gorilla, and Raju Murugan directorial, Gypsy. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Jiiva was asked about his family production house and if Vijay will star in their milestone project. Jiiva said, "I am not sure if Vijay's immediate next film (Thalapathy 64) will be with us (Super Good Films), but for sure, a film with Vijay is on cards. It might take some time. He has done some 7-8 films for us in the past including Poove Unakaga, Love Today, Shahjahan, Jilla, and more.

He shares a good rapport with us. It will be God's grace if that project happens to be our production house's 100th film. We need a proper script to work with him. A script that would supplement and stay true to his (Vijay) star image. If a script of that kind reaches us, we will definitely be glad to do it." Well, let us keep looking forward to a very interesting project.