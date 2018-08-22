Thalapathy Vijay's unique action plan for Kerala Flood Relief

Among all the non-Malayali actors, Thalapathy Vijay enjoys the biggest fan base in Kerala. His films invariably rake in huge moolah in 'God's Own Country'. In a mighty generous gesture, the star has donated a total sum of Rs 70 lakh towards flood relief efforts in the state. He has decided to involve his fan clubs in all the districts of Kerala and instructed them to directly serve the needy. He hasn't donated this amount to the CM's Distress Relief Fund. Instead, he has deposited the money (Rs 3 lakh each) in the bank accounts of his important fans club members in Kerala to speed-up the relief process from his end.

The star has also arranged 15 trucks from all the 15 districts of Tamil Nadu to carry the necessary relief materials to all the 12 districts in Kerala tonight. He is doing all this through his well-organized 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' which has lakhs of registered members from all over the world.

This donation of Rs 70 lakh is the highest among all the South Indian actors and is deservingly being celebrated by fans and the media. Prominent Kerala based social media outlets are expressing their gratitude to Vijay for this unprecedented gesture. Hats off Thalapathy!