Thanks to Janhvi Kapoor, Smriti Irani wants someone to shoot her

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is known to tickle our funny bones with her hilarious social media posts. The Union Minister is here again with yet another witty Instagram post. To add to your interest, her latest post involves Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor! Yes, the former TV star apparently bumped into the Dhadak actor at an airport and the latter pissed her off. Curious much? Read on.

It was when Janhvi addressed the 42-year-old as ‘aunty’ and Smriti couldn’t help but have a ‘someone shoot me’ moment. She then took to Instagram to share the same, mentioning that Janhvi ‘sweetly apologised’ for continuously calling her aunty. Smriti put up a cute boomerang video of the two, which sees her donning a multi-coloured sari while Janhvi can be seen in white. Her post has made a lot of her fans go ROFL and the comments section is a proof!

The last time she impressed us with her sense of humour was during the #DeepVeer wedding. It was when fans were keenly waiting for the couple to unveil their first official wedding pictures, Smriti turned the situation comical and how! Have a look.

Coming to Janhvi, she will next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others