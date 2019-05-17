The Batman: Robert Pattinson to replace Ben Affleck in Matt Reeves’ next film?

Abhishek Singh May 17 2019, 11.32 am May 17 2019, 11.32 am

In 2009, when The Twilight series hit the big screen, Robert Pattinson became a sex symbol of sorts. A few years and a couple of movies later, Pattinson is probably looking at the biggest role of his career. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Robert is all set to don the bat symbol soon. Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play The Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero film, which will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. There are reports stating that the actor has finalized the deal to play the but Warner Bros hasn't officially confirmed the news.

Reportedly, director Matt Reeves, who directed Planets of Apes, resumed Batman duties from actor Ben Affleck in January 2017. Since then, he has been busy developing the project. The makers have given Reeves an ample amount of time to develop the script of the latest Batman movie Batman vs Superman and Justice League didn’t fare as well as expected. Reportedly, pre-production on The Batman is set to begin this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Pattinson (@official_robertpattinson) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

If things go as planned, the 32-year-old actor will become the youngest actor ever to play Batman on the big screen. Affleck played the Caped Crusader on the silver screen in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. Apart from Ben Affleck, many other actors have played Batman on screen, with Christian Bale being the most familiar Batman to the current generation. Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher too have played Batman in other films.

View this post on Instagram You Pick. #WhoWillWin #BatmanVSuperman A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Feb 29, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

Meanwhile, Pattinson is all set to begin shooting for another Warner Bros movie which will be directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie also stars John David Washington and is set to release on July 17, 2020. Apart from these films, he also has four releases this year with High Life, The Lighthouse, The King and Waiting for the Barbarians.