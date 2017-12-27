Short films that went a long way in 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai may have saved some pride but the truth is that 2017 saw more films bomb at the box office than usual. Even stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were shown the door if the content wasn't quite to the liking of the audience. The digital space, however, managed to impress with short films making a come back thanks to high speed internet and smarter phones. Although, it is still an uphill battle, never before have filmmakers, producers and even actors had this kind of opportunity.

1. Juice

The film stars Shefali Shah and portrays an average Indian middle-class household. Director Neeraj Ghaywan in his film explores how women, from a very young age, are conditioned to serve the men of the house and this orthodox tradition lasts forever. What makes it stand out is that it is devoid of drama. Simple dialogues subtly put the message across. Juice leaves one baffled in the end.

2. Khujli

Khujli is a sweet, feel-good movie starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The Sonam Nair directed film explores the story of an older couple getting inspired by erotic novel 50 shades of Grey. No spoilers or it will take away the fun!

3. Jai Mata Di

What happens when a couple plan to get into a live-in relationship. Will the society allow or will they need the blessings of their 'Mom'. someone else's mom would do as well! Funny and relatable by Terribly Tiny Tales is just that.

4. Dekhney Mein Kya Harz Hai

Every dining table conversation, if you are 25+, would be around marriage. In this progressive age, how do parents find the right partner keeping in mind the fast –paced generation? And how do they convince their son/daughter to even meet the other? These parents come up with innovative solutions. After all, ‘Dekhney mein kya harz hai’.

5. Kheer

One incident, 6 minutes and a complete package. The setting of the movie could easily have been a small scene, easily ignored, in a conventional three hour long movie. Another gem by Terribly Tiny Tales starring Anupam Kher with a neatly tied end which leaves you fulfilling.

6. Chhuri

The film is exceptionally brilliant starring Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap in the lead, based on infidelity. Directed by Mansi Jain, the film is as sharp as its title.

7. Naked

Kalki Koechlin is ruling the arena of short films with powerful messages. In this film, as well, she takes on cyber bullies with just a conversation with a first time interviewer. The clear message executed effortlessly deserves a watch.

8. Khaney Mein Kya Hai?

‘Sex’ has always been the dirty word especially in an average middle class household where the environment of the house is suddenly chaotic when a condom ad plays. This film is a cute and funny take on sex conversation with mom. But the film comes with a warning, you will never look at cooking the same way! So watch out.

9. White Shirt

Kunal Kapoor and Kritika Kamra shine in this heartbreak drama that beautifully captures the emotions and struggles of moving on, something which most of the mainstream movies have not been able to do. The film is directed by Sumit Aroraa.

10. The Good Girl

It is said that talking can solve half of the problem and Blush is doing the same - revolutionizing the way mother-daughter conversations exist in this country. This short movie starring the incredible duo Gurdeep Kohli and Plabita Borthakur, tells how even the most difficult conversations can be handled in the most mature manner.