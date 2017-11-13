The Bollywod Badshah finally has a slot on the idiot box for Ted Talks

Shah Rukh Khan, the witty Badshah of Bollywood is known for his motivational speeches at TED Talks. His comeback TV show TED Talks — India was supposed to go on air in October during Diwali. Then it was postponed to December and the makers were yet to decide on the time slot for the show. But according to DNA, now the date and the time slot for the show have been locked, finally.

TED Talks will be aired nationwide from December 10, every Sunday at 7 pm. Earlier, the makers wanted to air it in the slot belonging to Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan’s flagship show Satyamev Jayate. A source told in an interview to DNA, “Earlier, they were looking at airing it in the same slot that Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate used to air, but later decided against it. Now, it will be in the evening. Initially, only seven episodes have been locked. If the response to the show is good, they are planning to shoot a couple of episodes more. That’s because the concept is completely new to the Indian audience and they have to gauge how it will be received. In case the response is not very overwhelming, they will air only seven episodes and probably come back with a season 2 later.”

TED Talks India follows the footsteps of the original media organisation which gives a platform to successful people to talk about their life to inspire and motivate others. Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Anand L. Rai’s unnamed project co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, where he will play a dwarf.