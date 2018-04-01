The Crown hails Tobias Menzies as its new Prince Philip

Cast reshuffling calls for judiciously made decisions. The casting director of Netflix’s critically acclaimed The Crown is doing just that. After doing an announcement round of the actors who will replace the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret, the series finally has a new name for Prince Philip too. Tobias Menzies of Outlander fame has been confirmed to helm the role replacing Matt Smith.

The news was confirmed by several Hollywood news outlets. Tobias is currently starring in AMC series The Terror and has played several roles in other reputed series like both Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall in Outlander, Edmure Tully on Game of Thrones and Geoffrey Dromgoole in The Night Manager. His Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe even sent congratulations his way.

Yes!!!!!!!!! @TobiasMenzies Congratulations darling. So excited for you and so excited to see this!!! https://t.co/skelzIQLjg — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 28, 2018

The reshuffling in casting comes as the season three and four of The Crown will be set 10 years later. It will now take place in the 1970’s and is set to introduce Prince Charles’s present wife Camillia Parker Bowles. It will even give greater screen presence to Charles and Princess Anne. All of whom will be shown as adolescents.

In the next two seasons, Claire Foy will be replaced by ‏Olivia Colman to wear the crown while Helena Bonham Carter will play the Queen’s notorious sister, Princess Margaret by replacing Vanessa Kirby. The series had earlier entered murky waters when it accepted that it had actually paid Prince Philip’s actor Matt Smith more than the Foy essaying the Queen. However it later clarified that it will remove the pay gap as nobody will get paid more than the Queen.