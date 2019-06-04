Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 2.12 pm June 04 2019, 2.12 pm

Dhanush is a well-known face down South and is a hit among Bollywood fans too. Even today, fans are in awe of his spectacular performance in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanna. Well, after leaving a mark in South and North, Dhanush has headed to the West. Joining the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Anupam Kher, the Maari star has made his big Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Helmed by Ken Scott, the film has already made waves in the international film festival circuit, leaving all the viewers and critics impressed.

On Tuesday, the Hindi trailer of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was launched at an event amid the presence of its entire cast in Mumbai. From the looks of it, the trailer appears to be a roller coaster ride with some hilarious twist and turns. In the clip, Dhanush is shown as a magician cum con artist and his only aim in life is to be anything but poor. He then jets off to Paris and meets the love of his life. However, fate had something else planned. What follows thereafter will crack you up. Talking of Dhanush's performance, he doesn't disappoint this time as well.

Have a look at The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’s trailer here:

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is an adaptation of the book that goes by the same name, penned by Romain Puértolas. Filmmaker Ken Scott, who has helmed films like Delivery Man, Starbuck in the past, spoke about The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in a recent interview. He was quoted saying, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is a fable about chance, karma, and free will. It is a cautionary tale about a young, ambitious Indian boy that grew up in a small neighbourhood in Mumbai who ends up travelling across Europe in a journey of self-discovery.”