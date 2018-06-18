The Incredibles 2 mints $180 million at the box office, breaks records

Let’s face it, fans were eagerly waiting for the release of The Incredibles 2. The excitement is palpable and how! The Incredibles 2 started off to a record-breaking launch in 4,410 locations, earning $180 million in its opening weekend. This makes it the best debut of all time for an animated film. The previous record was secured by Finding Dory, a sequel to Pixar’s Finding Nemo, which secured $135 million.

The huge earnings also make The Incredibles 2 the eighth highest opening weekend of all time, brushing aside Captain America: Civil War. The film raked in $18.5 million on the preview night alone. It led to estimates that the film could open to $125 to $140 million. On June 15, the film managed to make $71.5 million.

The Incredibles 2 has received universal praise from fans and critics alike. Directed by Brad Bird, the first film launched to $70 million, which, back then, was the second biggest opening for an animated film. With the amount of business being made by The Incredibles 2, it would seem like Disney would make enough to make up for the poor performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story.