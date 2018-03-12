The Incredibles are back this time with a few changed dynamics

Superhero movies leave us appalled by the power and strength they show but Pixar bought one production which gave us a taste of superhero power and the domestic turbulences they face every day. Pixar’s The Incredibles in 2004 easily became one of the most loved superhero families with their quirky sense of domestic sarcasm and humour, more than their power to lift train coaches. After 14 years, the family is back to charm us yet again with a few changed dynamics.

The latest trailer released shows a changed gender dynamics as Elastic girl is no longer the sit at home mom. She is out saving the world on behalf of the government. Zooming away on her smart red bike, she leaves behind Mr. Incredible at home to look after their three kids. As the former superhero tries to grasp with parenthood, the family is seeing yet another change in the social scenario.

Being a superhero is now illegal. The family is forced to live their life as civilians. But that does not stop the superhero kids from flexing their power muscles. The youngest Incredible despite not having developed words has started experiencing his natural superhero powers. Coupled to this, Dash delivers a heavy dialogue without realizing its weight, “We wanna fight bad guys. It defines who I am.”

One of the film’s favourite character, superhero costume designer, Edna Mode is also back saying the inevitable, “Parenting is a heroic act, when done properly.” Only when done right she implied as a hulky Mr. Incredible struggles with his youngest’s undiscovered powers.

The movie written and directed by Brad Bird, will hit screens on June 15.