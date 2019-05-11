The Inside Track

Shashi Sunny May 11 2019, 11.55 am May 11 2019, 11.55 am

Sanya Malhotra channels the flower power look

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra of the curly locks has now made quite a mark for herself as an actor but, of late, she is impressing fashion watchers too. Her most recent foray in an orange-gold outfit with big volume hairdo with tons of golden tones styled by international hairstylist Joakin Roos set the ramp ablaze at a show in Delhi. Rashmi Virmani the show director said of the star performer, “Sanya more than matched up to the energy expected from her. All I had to tell Sanya was ‘just feel the music and let go on the ramp’ and she sure did!”

Virmani, who runs an agency called the Ramp is now busy directing hairstyling trunk shows in 12 cities including Kathmandu with a clutch of celebs. In Kolkata, the show stopper was the famous Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee while Bhumi Pednekar has been pencilled in for Jaipur, Rakulpreet for Faridabad and Sonam Bajwa for Jammu.”

Rashmi adds, “So far, we have done two shows with Sanya and Srabanti and both of them had totally different hair textures. Sanya’s hair is full of curls and frizz and has so much body while Srabanti had beautiful silken hair! Joakin was excited to style both because they were so different from each other. The theme was retro so Sanya was given a very seventies flower power look which she loved and Srabanti was given a traditional old-world look which she carried to perfection. The rest of the shows are yet to happen and we are all looking to see what looks are going to be given to Bhumi, Rakulpreet, Sonam and the others.”

For Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, elections are a song!

With the temperature soaring in Delhi which goes to vote on May 12, getting the crowds to gather to hear party candidates at election rallies can be quite a daunting task. But for a few candidates who have a musical bent mind or are lucky enough to have been blessed with a golden voice, crowd gathering is a cake walk. Take for instance BJP’s Hans Raj Hans who was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress before joining the BJP who is easily drawing packed audiences. Thanks to Hans Raj, the Delhi voters in the Northwest constituency is having quite a music party these days.

The Punjabi singer is singing his popular numbers at all his election meetings to a large crowd of young and old voters who are simply loving this live song and dance concerts. At an election rally at Rohini, Hans Raj Hans sang hit numbers like Dil Chhori Sada Ho Gaya, Akhiyaan Udek Diya and Dil Tote Tote ho Gaya with some impromptu changes from Tote Tote to Modi Modi to huge applause from the crowd who seem dancing with gay abandon to all the songs. Another popular performer is Manoj Tiwari, the BJP candidate from North East Delhi who is belting out Bhojpuri numbers with improvised lyrics like Bharara Dil Mein Bhajapa Dilli mein, Dil Diya hai jaan bhi denge ae Uttar Poorvi Dilli tere liye’.

Tiwari in fact even has a DJ accompanying him for election meetings! AAP candidate from North East, Dilip Pandey is singing a self-composed election song, Poorn Raj which too has a catchy beat that crowds are dancing to. Vishal Dadlani’s 2015 composition Panch Saal Kejriwal is also doing the rounds while the Congress is playing Javed Akhtar’s lyrics Ab Hoga Nyay. In south Delhi, AAP candidate Raghav Chadha has picked up the Gully Boy theme song Aapna Time Aayega, changed a few lyrics and is using it for all his rallies and roadshow. Whether the Delhi voter has been wooed by song, will be known on May 23, for some candidates it may well be a case of a song sung blue!

Gauri Karan, the designer mommy!

Gauri, of designer sisters Gauri and Nainika, was spotted lunching with family and friends at the newly opened Papaya at a South Delhi mall last week. The petite young designer who was dressed in a pristine white flouncy top and wide pants was glowing with happiness as she carried her three-month-old daughter Ava on her mom and baby outing. The cute three-month-old, dressed in white just like her mom was in a great mood and seemed to enjoy all the attention she was getting as she gurgled and cooed with happiness in her mom’s arms. The designers, in fact, do a bespoke kid wear line by request only and we can be sure that baby Ava is going to be one of the best-dressed babies on the social circuit. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aradhaya had also worn a G&N outfit some time ago which was a hit on social media.

Gauri, who married Congress politician Ghulam Nabi Azad’s London educated son, Saddam in October last year, says she is delighted to become a mom and managing the little one was a joy. She added she was back at work just a month and a half after her baby and that luckily since she was her own boss, she could manage both the baby and her work by simply carrying the little one to work! And husband Saddam is a great support.

The designers are known for their red-carpet gowns which have been worn by top stars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Lisa Haydon and many others. Gauri presently is on her way to Chandigarh and other cities with her baby, husband and Nainika as part of the Blender’s Pride fashion shows to showcase their latest resort wear collection. This is certainly one fashionable mom-about-town!

Danseuse Shovana Narayan celebrates two milestone moments

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan who is currently in Vienna is excited about two milestones in her life—she has just become a proud grandmother for the second time and her well-known dance school Asavari is turning 40 next week. She says, "I started teaching in 1973 soon after Pandit Shambhu Maharaj ji's death to help his family and my dance school Asavari was registered as a society to impart dance teaching in July 1979."

On May 6th, Shovana held a mega dance event with performances by some of her most illustrious students like Supriya Sathe granddaughter of former minister Vasant Sathe and attended by culture stalwarts like Chak de actor Jayshree Arora and Suneet Tandon, Director Habitat Centre, and former Doordarshan newsreader to celebrate the twin milestones. Shovana says, “I think there is a lot of interest among the young children. Parents can send them by force for some time but the fact that the children are learning the dance dedicatedly year after year shows their own inner inclination and interest. My first disciple of 1973, Shruti Gupta Chandra is the daughter of well-known Hindi writer and litterateur, Jainendra Kumar Jain. Supriya Sathe is the granddaughter of late Union Minister Vasant Sathe. I am proud of disciples like Shriya Sharan who became one of the top stars of southern cinema and Shruti Chandra who became a well-known painter. Another student Beenu Rajpoot became a film-maker. It is very satisfying to see them combine a passion for dance along with their careers.”

Shovana who is married to Austrian Dr Herbert Traxi is looking forward to seeing her grandchildren develop an interest in Kathak. She says, “They will naturally be exposed to Indian Classical dance, Kathak and to Western Classical music. But we will have to see where their natural talents lie. Even their names are transcontinental and transcultural: The elder one is called Lyla which means graceful and charming (in Sanskrit - for it is a derivative of Leela), midnight beauty (Hebrew and Arabic), an Island girl (Scottish). The younger one, the newborn baby girl is named Suri which means Sun Goddess (Sanskrit, in Puranas), arose in Urdu and a princess in Hebrew. Right now, I couldn’t be more delighted with my life!”

Falguni N’ Shane all set to give Delhi brides at touch of Beyonce!

They have dressed many divas right from international names like Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga to our stars, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonakshi Sinha but she would love to dress Oprah Winfrey says designer Falguni kitted in a short black dress with trademark dazzle and shimmer at the newly opened studio in South Delhi. The designers have just shot a rooftop campaign with Jaqueline Fernandes in New York and are now in Delhi for the formal launch of their first flagship store. Done up by Seetu Kohli with an amalgamation of Jaipur architecture in Parisienne colours, with the latest couture range in stunning pastels with sparkle and shimmer the store is likely to be the go-to haute spot for finicky of brides.

Falguni says, “For Delhi, we were waiting for a large enough space to be available where a bride could come with her entire family, entourage and not be cramped for space as she tries out elaborate outfits. I wanted it to be like a Paris couture experience. And here we are.”

The big party to celebrate the store is being planned for August reveals Falguni adding that close friends like Kalyani Chawla and Tanisha Mohan have already checked it out and wedding orders from families like Thapars, Radia and Yadavs are coming in. “Delhi brides want to dress up elaborately while Mumbaikars are more chilled and cooler. I just had a bride here who told me ‘just make me look like Beyonce!’ One thing though, brides in Delhi are careful about how much cleavage they show!” chuckles Falguni.