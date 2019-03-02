The Jonas Brothers wore Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung's ensemble for their Sucker single!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Pop sensations Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas dropped a big surprise for fans on Friday when the trio announced their reunion as the Jonas Brothers. After a gap of almost six years, the brothers from the same mother collaborated and dropped their first single. Titled Sucker, the funk-and-punk filled video features the wives and girlfriends of the Jonas Brothers including global icon Priyanka Chopra. But while everyone is talking about the same, let us focus your attention to something rather interesting from the single.

FYI, for Sucker, the Jonas boys donned ensembles designed by New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. With quite a colourful album cover, we see PeeCee's hubby Nick wearing a pastel pink pants which he teamed up with a black and yellow t-shirt. On the other hand, bro Joe looks fresh in an ice-blue twin set, while Kevin is seen in a bright orange and ink blue abstract twin suit. On Friday, designer Gurung was over the moon and shared his excitement on Twitter. Have a look:

THE JONAS BROTHERS WEAR PRABAL GURUNG ON THE COVER OF THEIR NEW ALBUM “SUCKER” So stoked that our first menswear collection is on my fav brothers thank you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas I am over the moon xPG pic.twitter.com/71cl0VXZSD — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) February 28, 2019

The fan favourite band, Jonas Brothers came into being in 2005. The band was quite a hit and have churned some kick-ass melodies like Burnin' up, Hold on and Fly With Me. Due to personal reasons, the Jonas Brothers dissolved their band in 2013, but now they are back with a BANG!