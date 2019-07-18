Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 7.21 pm July 18 2019, 7.21 pm

The Lion King has a huge fanbase in India for a variety of reasons. The most obvious being that it is a story that a lot of people have grown up with since the release of the original 1994 film. Jon Favreau's live-action remake of the film has had fans eagerly excited to see the story retold with sharper graphics. And fans in India got more excited when it was announced that the Hindi dubbed version of the film would star the father-son duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as Mufasa and Simba. Now, director Jon Favreau has released a message, exclusively for the fans in India.

Check out Jon Favreau's video below:

In the video, Jon Favreau talks about the film's technology and hopes that fans will fall in love with Simba's journey all over again. He also thanked them for showing love over his last film, The Jungle Book. Although The Lion King is a very anticipated film that fans are eagerly waiting for, the film has already been criticised for using visual effects to portray the animals and not using actual animals in the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, the film's cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa and Asrani as Zuzu. Early reviews of the Hindi version of the film claimed that the Hindi cast has done an impressive job and is definitely worth the watch.

Watch the Hindi teaser of The Lion King:

Interestingly, during the dubbing of the film, it had to be done twice as the dubbing experts claimed that Shah Rukh and Aryan sounded too similar. In an interview with IANS, King Khan said, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I’d have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case.”