Rushabh Dhruv July 20 2019, 12.00 am July 20 2019, 12.00 am

After impressing the international audiences, the much-awaited emotional animal saga, The Lion King hit the Indian theatres on Friday (July 19) with much fanfare. While fans and critics were joyous and felt their childhood memories back, vicious activity was underway in the piracy world. As the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers, this time, has targeted Disney's The Lion King and the film is now available online. Well, this is surely a piece of bad news for the makers. It was just a few days ago when Tamilrockers leaked Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, and now this one.

Tamilrockers has had a notorious record of targetting every big Indian film. Kabir Singh and Article 15 have also been part of their mess. Not just Hindi, earlier they have also leaked several other Hollywood movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home, MIB: International, Avengers: Endgame, Oh Baby and more. Earlier, Delhi High Court ordered to block many similar piracy websites, but unfortunately, Tamilrockers still continue to create chaos for filmmakers. The website keeps changing its domain extension and can also be accessed through proxy servers.

FYI, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan have lent their voices for the Hindi version of The Lion King as Musafa and Simba respectively.