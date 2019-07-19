Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  2. Entertainment
Read More
back
EntertainmenthollywoodMusafaSimbaTamilrockersThe Lion King

within