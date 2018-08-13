'Scene' this? Marilyn Monroe's deleted nude scene from The Misfits

“Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and a fifty cents for your soul,” said Marilyn Monroe once. The epitome of bold and sexy in an era it was frowned upon, she was the siren patriarchy was afraid of. Even the nudity in her scenes came off with such whiff of confidence that one could not look away out of sheer awe. And now, another gem from the past has surfaced. A nude scene by Marilyn Monroe during the filming of The Misfits (1961) that was thought to have been destroyed is reportedly safe and sound. Reports say that the producer had kept the footage as he thought it was groundbreaking. According to Deadline, author Charles Casillo discovered the scene while he working on his upcoming book on the late actress, titled Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon.

While speaking to Curtice Taylor, the son of Misfits producer Frank Taylor, Casillo found out that he had kept the footage locked away in a cabinet since Frank died in 1999. While filming the scene with Clarke Gable, Monroe had dropped the bedsheet covering her and had exposed herself. The scene can be considered as a landmark as it would have been one of the first nude scenes shot by an actress from a major production house.

(AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Reports say that John Huston, director of Misfits, refused to include the shot as he felt that it did not add to the story, but Frank thought it should be preserved. The Misfits was Monroe’s last film after which she drove herself to alcoholism and soon died following a drug overdose. Her co-actor, Clarke Gable, had suffered a heart attack days after the filming ended and passed away ten days later.