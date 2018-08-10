The Mouse House may want James Gunn out but the Guardians of the Galaxy want him back

The news of James Gunn leaving the directorial role of Guardians and the Galaxy was nothing short of a controversy and according to a report from the Deadline, it seems that Marvel is requesting Disney to get him back. The publication cited anonymous sources who claim that Marvel is having ‘backchannel conversations’ with Disney, in a bid to rehire Gunn.

Gunn had directed the previous two Guardians and the Galaxy films and was fired, last month, after some of his old tweets, that were considered offensive, were brought to light by a website. After a number of cast members voiced out their support for Gunn, Marvel is reportedly seeking for a compromise. Gunn has already finished working on the script and had planned on beginning the shoot later this year, so that the film can release in 2020.

Though I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast. pic.twitter.com/yARkC4HZ6y — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) July 30, 2018

Besides a number of fans, the GOTG cast came out in support of Gunn, tweeting and even releasing an open letter. Each of them shared the letter on their own social media profiles and had even signed it. This includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Sean Gunn (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Karen Gillan (Nebula).

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destoryer had even said that "Guardians without James Gunn is not what I signed up for."

Speaking to Shortlist, Dave said, ““Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.” He further added, “Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man.”