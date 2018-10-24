The next Captain America could be African American or a woman!

Actor Chris Evans set social media abuzz when he announced that his Captain America time will be ending soon. Post the announcement, social media was knee deep in speculations as to when will he quit? Who will replace him? Will the Captain die in Avengers 4? Looks like the actor has put these speculations to rest, thus, clearing the air on the next Captain America.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

In a recent interview, actor Frank Grillo, who starred in The Winter Soldier and Civil War as Crossbones, shared his views during an interview with Larry King. “I don’t know, but there’ve been rumours that [the next] Captain America could be African American,” the actor said. “It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.” he said.

Chris, himself, was very emotional when he spoke about his character which is widely popular across the globe. "Well, you know, my contract is over, so that's as far as I know," he said. "I'll miss everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it's not just the character, it's the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I'll miss a lot." He said in the tweet.

Reportedly, the most obvious candidates to take over the Captain America mantle are Sebastian Stan’s Bucky and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon.

Looks like we will have to patiently wait for the official announcement from Marvel Studios as to who will be the next Captain America and till then we can just keep playing the guessing game.