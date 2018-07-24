The original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia has THIS to say about Hina Khan stepping into her shoes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Hina Khan are the most trending topics in the tellyland right now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the reboot version of this iconic daily soap. Even when the producer, Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the same, viewers were captivated and the title track surely made many nostalgic.

And if you have been a fan of the ‘K’ brigade, then you will know that the love saga of Anurag and Prerna was incomplete without Komolika. She played the catalyst of the story and created all the trouble in the life of the lovebirds. Urvashi Dholakia went on to be a household name with her stint as Komolika. Thus when some reports suggested that Hina Khan would be stepping into Urvashi’s shoes for the KZK2, everyone wanted to hear what the original Urvashi has to say about it.

So when Urvashi was asked to give her two cents on the reports of Hina’s casting as Komolika, Urvashi chose to take the diplomatic route as she said, “Who am I to answer that?” However, when she was further asked about her excitement on the sequel she said, “I am extremely happy that an epic show like KZK is returning to the small screen. I am sure that this time around as well history will be created as it did earlier. I wish Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Aunty and Star Plus my best wishes and many many congratulations. I also wish the new star cast of the show all the very best and I am confident that they will set the screen ablaze.”

So in a nutshell, the actress showered her love for the show but gave quite a lukewarm response to Hina playing the character that changed her career. Meanwhile, even Hina has not confirmed anything from her end.