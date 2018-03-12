The Oscar and its attempt to not be too white this year

The award season this year has tried to make several political statements through clothing, support for initiatives and promises of making Hollywood a better industry. Starting at the Golden Globes where celebrities walked down the red carpet in black to Grammys where they carried a white rose, Hollywood is trying hard to prove itself to be a women friendly industry in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. But it is not just protesting or amending itself against sexual assault, it is also trying to recognize diversity. While the Oscars was devoid of a dress code, some did sport the Time’s Up pin, but most importantly, the award tried to rebut its allegations of being ‘too white’.

What it lacked last year, it tried to make up this year, representation and diversity made quite a show with Black Panther’s cast and crew lending a hand. The cast consisting of Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira all brought Africa influenced dresses to the red carpet, keeping the black pride flag flying. Actress Tiffany Haddish and award presenter this year also brought her magic to the carpet with her black and white dress with cape.

Fashion was also used to make a statement during the performances. All the performers were dressed in black as they sung in chorus. Aside fashion, representation of race too made a show with the Best animated feature film going to Coco based on Mexican beliefs of life after the death.

The representation factor was altogether brought together by Pakistani actor Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita, both of whom introduced themselves as immigrants while making indirect references to children of immigrants and their power to dream. “And I am from Pakistan and Iowa. Two places that nobody in Hollywood can find on a map,” said the The Big Sick star which was nominated for original screenplay.

The Oscars in all tried to make it a not ‘too white’ Oscars but there still is a long way to go.