The Oscars sees dresses repeated and it is anything but old

The Academy awards each year sees celebrities flaunt luxury labels on the red carpet. They fight it out with their gowns, jewelry and bags to be featured on the best dressed category. The 90th edition of the award was no different but two celebrities did make a difference by going the pocket friendly method of recycling clothes. Fashion labels run high on the red carpet each year and this year was no different but some, namely Rita Moreno and Tiffany Haddish celebrities managed to make heads turn in their old dresses too.

Tiffany Haddish had a jaw dropping dress for the red carpet running high on African influence but while presenting the short film awards with Maya Rudolph, she had changed to another dress with history. The white Alexander McQueen gown had been worn by her on three different counts earlier, but that did not stop her from slipping into it for the third time on the Oscar stage. She had worn it first while hosting Saturday Night Live last year and at the ‘Girls Trip’ premier next. She made a point to make the dress be used for every penny of its $4,000 worth.

Veteran actor Rite Moreno too dared to repeat her over half a century old Oscar dress. The actress had first worn it for her 1962 best supporting actress acceptance speech at the Oscars for West Side Story and had been made in Manila. The designer is not yet known. This time the Dancing In The Rain actress jived up the look with a strapless neckline and bandana. Her dress could very well be read as a lesson for younger stars on the effectiveness of investing on timeless pieces.

For these ladies, fashion is reinventing and we couldn’t applaud them more.