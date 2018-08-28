image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
The Pataakhas fight it out over who’s got the better Balma

entertainment

The Pataakhas fight it out over who’s got the better Balma

vinod talrejavinod talreja   August 28 2018, 9.13 pm
back
balmaBollywoodGulzarPataakhaRaat Ke Dhai Bajeradhika madanRekha BhardwajSanya Malhotra.Sunidhi ChauhanVishal Bhardwaj
nextAfter Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani clears the air on their link-up rumours
ALSO READ

Priyanka might have upset Salman and team Bharat but this renowned director restates his liking for her

Gold makes a slow and steady walk, finally enters the Rs 100 crore club!

Vishal Bard-waj making acting debut in Pataakha!