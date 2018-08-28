The Pataakhas fight it out over who’s got the better Balma

It was for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey in 2009 that the filmmaker's wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborated for the very first time. The two ladies crooned the song Raat Ke Dhai Baje, which went on to become a chartbuster. Cut to nine years later and we have another song, which has been sung by Rekha and Sunidhi and it's Vishal who has got Rekha and Sunidhi together one more time. Balma, the first song from Vishal's upcoming film, Pataakha is here and it grows on you by the time you reach the end of this nearly five-minute song.

Balma has been composed by Vishal, while the lyrics have been penned by the legendary Gulzar. Same was the case with Raat Ke Dhai Baje. While the Kaminey song was upbeat, the beat of Balma is toned down but perfectly in tune with the visuals. Sunidhi and Rekha have managed to recreate the same magic with their vocals.

As far as the lyrics of Balma go, they too fit beautifully in the song, which is picturised on Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, who are the two and only female leads in the film. The song hilariously depicts Champa 'Badki' Kumari played by Radhika getting married while her sister Genda 'Chhutki' Kumari (Sanya) pokes fun at her to-be husband.

Pataakha, which will hit the screens on September 28, 2018, also features Sunil Grover and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles while Vijay Raaz, Namit Das, Abhishek Duhan and Saanand Verma play supporting roles.