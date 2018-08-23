The power of 9! Priyanka Chopra's marriage was predicted way back in 2005

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official on Saturday. Their roka ceremony took place at her residence in Mumbai and was followed by a small party, that was attended by their close friends and relatives. For some, this collision of two entirely different worlds is still unbelievable, but it has happened. The next step is of course marriage, which is reportedly scheduled for October this year.

Like every other girl, Priyanka also must have dreamt to get married one day, and while she may not have predicted that it will happen in 2018, Sanjay B Jumaani, a famous celebrity astrologer did, way back in 2005. He knew that Priyanka will get hitched in her 36th year. And voila! Priyanka turned 36 last month and Nick reportedly proposed on her birthday in London.

“Priyanka Chopra is likely to get married in her 36th year,” Jumaani told Filmfare in 2015. The astrologer’s prediction further reads, “She could do well in the production department too.” Priyanka is a successful producer and her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures that she runs along with her mother has produced many regional films.

Number 9 has been lucky for Priyanka, according to Jumaani. Priyanka was born on July 18, 1982. If you add the numbers of her birthdate, that is 18+7+1982, you get a 9. And she got engaged in her 36th (3+6=9) year. It doesn't end there. Incidentally, she became Miss World when she was 18 (1+8=9). And the roka ceremony was on August 18 too.

Will we see Priyanka and Nick's wedding on October 18th then? Well, all we can do is wait and watch.