Prince Harry wants to be the one to capture his child’s first moments

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 6.50 pm April 17 2019, 6.50 pm

As the due date of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is approaching there have been several speculations around the birth of the royal baby. The Royal family has always been the center of interest of the world and according to latest reports, some people believe that the royal baby has already been born. Speaking to New Idea Magazine regarding this, a royal Insider said, “There’s all sorts of talk in royal circles that Meghan and Harry have already had the baby.” Adding, “No-one would be surprised if they had – after all, they’re such a private couple and have never done anything by the books.”

From the recent news, it is being speculated that we may not be able to see the first photos of Baby Sussex at all, not until the parents approve. This doesn’t come as a surprise as the Suits star has also appointed her own team to supervise the birth of her child and has refused to appoint the royal household gynaecologists. Harry and Meghan have always tried to keep their private lives under wraps. Another tip from the royal Insiders states that Prince Harry would be the one to capture his child’s first moments.

Two weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their official debut on Instagram and it is believed that the couple will share the pictures and the news of their first-born there.

The Editorial Director of Meghan’s Mirror, Christine Ross spoke to CBC News regarding this and said, “I expect that we may see a more personal photo from Meghan and Harry something that is a little more snuggled up with the newborn rather than more posed and professional outside.”

She further added, "I hope we do see something that has that more personal touch."

Also, a recent post on the official account has created a buzz that the child may have already been born.

The couple took to Instagram to thank their friends and well-wishers who have constantly supported their various organizations through donations, volunteering or spreading awareness about the cause. The statement further read, “On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.”

As various speculations regarding the royal baby are rife, we still have to wait for an official statement from the couple.