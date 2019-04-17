Prince Harry wants to be the one to capture his child’s first moments

As the due date of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is approaching there have been several speculations around the birth of the royal baby. The Royal family has always been the center of interest of the world and according to latest reports, some people believe that the royal baby has already been born. Speaking to New Idea Magazine regarding this, a royal Insider said, “There’s all sorts of talk in royal circles that Meghan and Harry have already had the baby.” Adding, “No-one would be surprised if they had – after all, they’re such a private couple and have never done anything by the books.”
From the recent news, it is being speculated that we may not be able to see the first photos of Baby Sussex at all, not until the parents approve. This doesn’t come as a surprise as the Suits star has also appointed her own team to supervise the birth of her child and has refused to appoint the royal household gynaecologists. Harry and Meghan have always tried to keep their private lives under wraps. Another tip from the royal Insiders states that Prince Harry would be the one to capture his child’s first moments.
“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan
Two weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their official debut on Instagram and it is believed that the couple will share the pictures and the news of their first-born there.
The Editorial Director of Meghan’s Mirror, Christine Ross spoke to CBC News regarding this and said, “I expect that we may see a more personal photo from Meghan and Harry something that is a little more snuggled up with the newborn rather than more posed and professional outside.”
She further added, "I hope we do see something that has that more personal touch."
Also, a recent post on the official account has created a buzz that the child may have already been born.
The couple took to Instagram to thank their friends and well-wishers who have constantly supported their various organizations through donations, volunteering or spreading awareness about the cause. The statement further read, “On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.”
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
As various speculations regarding the royal baby are rife, we still have to wait for an official statement from the couple.