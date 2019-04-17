image
The Royal Couple of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, want us to wait for their baby’s Photos

Prince Harry wants to be the one to capture his child’s first moments

As per reports, we will not be able to see the first photos of Baby Sussex at all, not until the parents approve.

British Royal FamilyDuchess of SussexDuke of SussexMeghan MarklePrince Harry

