The sensational south ‘villain’ Prakash Raj strikes again

The multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj has been is news lately for his bold statements on the current scenario in the country. The Singham actor is at it again. On Sunday at a press conference in Bengaluru Prakash Raj said that he’s not interested in joining politics. According to ANI, Prakash Raj refraining from naming his politically-ambitious superstar colleagues, Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, said, “I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them.”

Prakash Raj further went on to add on the recent row over national anthem being played at cinemas. He said, “I don’t think someone should stand in cinema hall and show his or her patriotism.”

The award-winning sensational south ‘villain’ has been unstoppable lately. Recently, on the first anniversary of demonetisation, he tweeted to describe the move as “the biggest blunder of our time”. He added, “While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes, this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly and the unorganised sector workers went for spin.”

Earlier in October the actor questioned PM Modi’s silence on the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. “Gauri’s killers may not have been caught yet, but what is more distressing is those who celebrated her death. We may not be able to see Gauri’s killers, but we can see those who have spewed vitriol... People, who our Prime Minister follows, are also among them. We have a Prime Minister who turns a blind eye to this,” he said at an event.