The Shape Of Water wins big at Oscars 2018, here’s a complete list

The Oscars is one the most awaited awards of the year and rightfully so with its flashy red carpet walk downs, snarky comments on stage and attempts to make political statements. This year marked the 90th edition of the Oscars and the first Oscar post the sexual allegations against Hollywood producer mogul Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men. Making a difference was the agenda of the Oscars this year through representation to rebut last year’s allegations of the Oscars being ‘too white’ an affair. While the nomination list certainly added colour, the final winners list catered to yearlong favourites that had already charmed other awards during the season.

The award for Best film and Best director was handed out to Guillermo del Toro directorial Shape of Water. The movie based on the romance between a dumb woman and a sea creature won hearts and awards alike with 13 nominations at the Oscars.

The best actor and actress went to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri respectively. The role of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a grief stricken mother avenging her daughter’s death was what took the cake away for these actors. While this marked the second Best actress award for Fances at the Oscars after Fargo, Gary won it for the first time.

The Best supporting actor went to Sam Rockwell of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with the Best supporting actress going to Allison Janney for her role in I, Tonya. Here is the complete list of winners from the Oscars this year.

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”

Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Original Screenplay: “Get Out”

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”

Animated Feature: “Coco”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk”

Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”

Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”

Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

Score: “The Shape of Water”

Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Production Design: “The Shape of Water”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”

Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”