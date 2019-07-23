Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 10.32 pm July 23 2019, 10.32 pm

The much loved Dil Dhadakne Do pair, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are all set to bring back their crackling chemistry on the silver screen. The duo’s next is Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Apart from the two, the movie also stars Secret Superstar's Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role and is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It’s jointly produced by Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Now, going by the latest update, all we can say is that this PeeCee and Farhan film is going the global way. Well, The Sky is Pink is all set for a world premiere at the famous Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The news was confirmed by the official account of TIFF on Twitter. Well, Priyanka adds one more feather to her hat. She's simply unstoppable!

Have a look at the tweet below:

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, PeeCee opened up about the film and her role in the same. Priyanka revealed how challenging it was for her to switch from 22 to 60 after Saat Khoon Maaf (2011), wherein she was seen in multiple avatars, from young to old. “Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part," she said.