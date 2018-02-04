The Spice Girls are gearing up for incredible new opportunities

Get ready to spice up your life. For the first time since 2012, popular pop band Spice Girls got back together in what could be great news for their fans. The group announced plans to explore "incredible new opportunities" in the future. The Spice girls were very popular during the 1990s and the group included Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner. On Wednesday the group reunited at Horner's house which is close to London, along with their former manager Simon Fuller.

Spice Girls leaving Geri's home after the Spice Girls reunion meeting in London today! (Feb 2) ❤️🇬🇧🎤 #spicegirls #girlpower pic.twitter.com/1EZK7TF72H — Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsNet) February 3, 2018

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," they said in a statement. The group feels that the time is right to take up some new opportunities. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of feminine empowerment for future generations."

The Spice Girls have sold over 85 million albums. The group has 11 singles of which only two failed to reach the top spot on British charts. The first three singles released by the Spice Girls were among the US top five. To celebrate their greatness, it was reported by The Sun that the group was considering to start up television projects in China, start a new talent show, endorsement deals and put out a compilation album consisting of their best hits.

The five member group was formed in 1994 but had called it quits in 2000. They reunited for a world tour in 2007-2008. They got back again for a performance at the London Olympics 2012 closing ceremony. ​

If a reunion is the reality, fans will be in a spicy treat.