The Starks stick together in new Game of Thrones teaser

When it comes to Game of Thrones, fans stay away from spoilers and crave for any news, theories, and developments for the final season of the franchise. After being forced to wait for a year before the broadcast of the last season, fans are now desperate. But HBO quenched some of their cravings with a teaser.

A minute and a half long teaser has been released by HBO which is a montage of not only Game of Thrones, but other shows from the channel’s stables. It shows HBO’s list of shows that are to get a new season in 2019. The mashup video, has snippets from the previous GOT season and only one tiny clip from the upcoming one.

The clip shows Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, hugging his sister Sansa Stark, Played by Sophie Turner. According to multiple reports, this isn’t the same clip that the duo share when they reunited in Castle Black.

Meanwhile, the crew has been very secretive about their upcoming show. Reports claim that the cast received their scripts digitally and after filming of a particular scene, that portion of the script would self-destruct.

Game of Thrones does not have a release date yet, though word has it that it might release in the first half of 2019. The earlier the better!