The surprise suspense element about Thalapathy 63

After the release of Sarkar, Thalapathy Vijay will begin working on his next film with director Atlee (Thalapathy 63) either by this year's end or early next year. There are various speculations about this film and one such rumour is about AGS Entertainment being the producers.

Archana Kalpathi of AGS is a huge fan of Vijay since her childhood days and has repeatedly expressed her wish to produce a film with the star. In a recent interview to a noted web portal, Archana didn't confirm the news on ‘Thalapathy 63’, much to the surprise of all.

"I keep reading all the news about this film but I'm not in a position to confirm the news yet. Whenever a new Vijay film is about to go on floors, AGS’ name is also talked about as one of the possible producers. This time also, it's the same. We are always ready to produce a film with him and are waiting eagerly."

Archana also talked about her experience of attending the recent Sarkar audio launch.

"I make it a point to attend all of Vijay sir’s audio launch events. I love the short stories that he narrates at these events. I felt that he was in a very open, happy mood that day, and really loved the way he spoke."