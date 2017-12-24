The teaser of Hey Jude starring Nivin Pauly & Trisha Krishnan is out and it is adorable

The teaser of Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly’s next Hey Jude is out and it is delightful. Jude is out to introduce us to his family and friends. The cute teaser of Hey Jude features Nivin Pauly either behind a toy camera, or diving in a pool. Although in the forty-five second teaser we don’t get to see Jude.

[Teaser]

But we do get to meet his dad, Dominic Aldo Rodriguez (played by Siddique); his mom, Maria Dominic (played by Neena Kurup); his sister Andrea Dominic Rodriguez; one Dr Sebastian, who is their neighbour; his second best friend Figo (we’re in love already) and finally, his best friend Crystal Chakraparambu (portrayed by Trisha Krishnan). Hey Jude’s chirpy music and warm frames promise us a heartwarming tale in store. Trisha, who recently completed 15 years in Kollywood, is entering Mollywood with Hey Jude.

Directed by Shyamaprasad Rajagopal and produced by Anil Kumar, the title of the movie is based on the popular Beatles song of the same name. The movie was primarily shot in Goa and Kochi. The film will also star Mukesh, Prathap Pothen and Urvashi in important roles. Nivin plays a peculiar character who is at odds with the world. Trisha also plays an equally strange character and the film is about what happens when the two meet.

Both Trisha and Nivin have an interesting line up of films. Nivin has his upcoming Tamil film Ritchie and Love Drama Action with Nayanthara. He also has Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is based on the life of legendary thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. Trisha, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Sathurang Vettai 2 and is also part Vijay Sethupathi’s 96, Garjanai and 1818.​