The title for Mahesh Babu's next is almost here

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working with director Vamshi Paidipally for his upcoming film, touted to be an action-packed entertainer. The first look poster of the film will be revealed on August 9, on the occasion of the star’s birthday.

Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, and PVP Cinema are jointly producing this venture, which is said to be one of the most expensive films in Mahesh Babu's career. Interestingly, this is also the 25th film for the star. Therefore the makers will no leave any stone unturned when it comes to promotions.

For the past three days, director Vamshi has been revealing the title of the film on Twitter, one letter by one. The countdown posters are also a tribute to Mahesh Babu’s stardom and persona. Putting out the five letters of the title so far, it has now been stated that the film would be called Rishi. However, we are still unsure if the director has some more letters to add on, the answer to which would arrive by tonight.

#SSMB25... To All the Fans of the Superstar @urstrulyMahesh ... Your Everlasting & Immeasurable Love completes Him and brings Him much Happiness & Joy... :) pic.twitter.com/RNAW6vxYRG — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) August 7, 2018

Pooja Hegde, who was seen in Duvvuda Jagganandham, Mukunda and Saakshyam, is playing the female lead in this film, which also has Allari Naresh in a pivotal role.

After wrapping the shoot for this venture soon, Mahesh Babu will move on to his next film with director Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame.