There is an Aalaporaan Tamizhan connection in Sarkar!

After a long wait, the team of Sarkar took a flight this morning to Las Vegas, for their overseas schedule. Vijay, AR Murugadoss, and the entire team will first work on the final song of the film, which will be shot in the classy city over the next few days, along with some other portions as well.

Interestingly, this dance number composed by AR Rahman would be choreographed by Shobi, who had also designed Vijay’s dance moves for Aalaporaan Tamizhan – one of the biggest hit songs of 2017. Varu Sarathkumar too would be flying to Las Vegas a couple of days later, to join the team in this schedule.

Sarkar is touted to be a political drama which showcases Vijay as an NRI coming down to Chennai and getting caught up in a business muddle. The film is touted as Vijay’s most expensive outing in his career so far and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, and Radha Ravi.

The makers are planning to hold a grand audio launch for the film sometime in September. With the shoot taking place as planned, it looks like the team will bring the film to theatres as announced earlier, for the Diwali weekend.