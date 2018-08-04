home/ entertainment
There is an Aalaporaan Tamizhan connection in Sarkar!

There is an Aalaporaan Tamizhan connection in Sarkar!

First published: August 04, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Updated: August 04, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

After a long wait, the team of Sarkar took a flight this morning to Las Vegas, for their overseas schedule. Vijay, AR Murugadoss, and the entire team will first work on the final song of the film, which will be shot in the classy city over the next few days, along with some other portions as well.

Interestingly, this dance number composed by AR Rahman would be choreographed by Shobi, who had also designed Vijay’s dance moves for Aalaporaan Tamizhan – one of the biggest hit songs of 2017. Varu Sarathkumar too would be flying to Las Vegas a couple of days later, to join the team in this schedule.

Sarkar is touted to be a political drama which showcases Vijay as an NRI coming down to Chennai and getting caught up in a business muddle. The film is touted as Vijay’s most expensive outing in his career so far and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, and Radha Ravi.

The makers are planning to hold a grand audio launch for the film sometime in September. With the shoot taking place as planned, it looks like the team will bring the film to theatres as announced earlier, for the Diwali weekend.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aalaporaan Tamizhan #AR Murugadoss #AR Rahman #Entertainment #Keerthy Suresh #regional #Sarkar #Vijay #Yogi Babu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All