These Bollywood actresses hit it big in the south industry too

Film stars and cricketers enjoy massive fan following in India. The only celebrities who enjoy a following more than that of Bollywood is stars from the South, where the fan following beyond comprehension. The gap between Bollywood and the southern fandom has narrowed over the years. In fact, there are many Bollywood actresses who have debuted in south Indian films and now are doing wonders in Hindi films.

Aishwarya Rai

The Bachchan Bahu who has been ruling Bollywood with her beauty and acting made her debut in a Tamil film in 1997, a year before her Bollywood debut. The actress was seen sharing screen space with Mohanlal in Iruvar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who is one of the most sort after actresses of Bollywood currently, has had her tryst with films down south. The actress was part of 2004 release Telugu film Malliswari opposite Venkatesh. The actress also did a Malayalam movie alongside Superstar Mammootty in 2006.

Deepika Padukone

The actress who made her dream debut opposite the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti om in 2007 made her acting debut in her 2006 release Kannada movie Aishwarya.

Kananga Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood known for her hit films like Queen, Tanu weds Manu etc, too has worked in films down south. Kangana did a Tamil film titled Dhaam Dhoom in 2008. She has alsoacted in a Telugu film titled Ek Niranjan opposite Prabhas in 2009.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took Hollywood by storm with her hit TV series Quantico and her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. Her acting ventures go back a long way. Before her Bollywood stint, the actress made her debut in 2002 with Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Vijay.

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood’s leggy lass Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014 release Heropanti. But before her Bollywood stint, the actress made her Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Nenokkadine.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl of Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha teamed up with superstar Rajinikanth for her 2014 release Lingaa.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen appeared in a Tamil Film Ratchagan opposite Nagarjuna in 1997.

Yami Gautam

Yami became a household name with her debut Bollywood film Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012. But before her stint in Bollywood, the actress tried her luck down south when she made her debut in Kannada movie in 2009 with Ullasa Utsaha.

Bipasha Basu

The sex siren who sets the temperature high with her presence on the silver screen has worked in couple of films down south. The actress was seen in a Telugu movie titled Takkari Donga opposite Mahesh Babu in 2002 and was also part of a Tamil film titled Sachein alongside Vijay in 2005.

Preity Zinta

The dimpled girl of Bollywood Priety Zinta starred opposite Mahesh Babu in 1999 Telugu release Raja Kumarudu.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood’s dancing queen Shilpa Shetty who was a rage in Bollywood in 1990’s has also worked in movies from the south. The actress did a Tamil film titled Mr. Romeo in 1996 and a Telugu film titled Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya the same year.

Kajol

Our very own Simran made her Tamil debut in 1997 film Minsara Kanavu opposite Prabhudeva.

Vidya Balan

The Kahaani actress was popular in the south film industry before making her mark in Bollywood with Parineeta in 2005. Vidya acted in a Malayalam film Kalari Vikraman but the film never saw the light of day. In 2011 she did another Malyalam film named Urumi.