These Kishore Kumar songs would be considered stalker anthems today

It is Kishore Kumar’s 89th birth anniversary and much is being discussed today. His hits, his personal life, his disagreement with the Congress and what not. We at in.com also decided on a rendezvous with Kishore songs. Some way into the playlist though popped a few numbers that we couldn’t really agree with. However magical these songs are, but today they would be considered as stalker anthems.

Here's a look at some of Kishore Kumar's songs that are popular yet problematic:

This crackling Kishore Kumar track, which may be considered as a creepy, stalker song today was playfully charming when it came out. But Veeru (Dharmendra) didn't care about consent and tried to win over Basanti’s (Hema Malini) affections, and the worst part, it helps as she is head over heels at the end of the song. Smh.

Dharmendra did that yet again in this catchy Kishore Kumar song. This time it was Rekha, who was being forced by the Heman of the film industry. Smh again.

And then there was Dev Anand, who also did the same in this Kishore Kumar number. In this, we see him not taking “no” for “no” and “chasing” Rakhee till the “no” becomes “yes”.

If one Bollywood hero chasing a heroine wasn't enough, we have two in Jaanu Meri Jaan. Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor were almost manhandling Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami. And surely, Amitabh, who legit gave a lesson on consent in the film, Pink (2016) would agree with us.