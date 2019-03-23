Thiagarajan Kumararaja reveals what he was doing between Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja has earned a fan following with just one film - Aaranya Kaandam - that came out in 2011. Though the film wasn't a big hit at the box office, it became a cult among hardcore cinema fans who happened to watch it later on the television and the internet. After a long gap of eight years, he is back with his second film, Super Deluxe, that has got sky-high expectations from the fans. This A-certified film has an exciting star cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, director Mysskin, and others. The promotional activities are in full swing and the cast and crew of the film are seen in various interviews and discussions.

In one of his recent interviews with a popular media house, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja shared what he was up to in the last 8 years between Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe. He stated, "Had you asked me the same question in 2011 that what I will be doing until 2019, I definitely wouldn't have had the answer. I didn't feel the time gap as I was always involved with one thing or another. We started the initial shooting of Super Deluxe in December 2016. I spent six months for the pre-production of Super Deluxe before we took off at the end of 2016 and for another six months, I was doing an ad film. In the five years between 2011 and 2016, I spent a year and a half pitching one of my stories to actors that didn't take off as planned. Before that, I was penning down a script for 2.5 years. It was a long process. I didn't realise that time was flying as I was involved with some work. When you are in the process of doing something, you wouldn't realise the time at all."

Kumararaja shared that he takes time to write down his ideas and he needs that time for the process of giving the final touches to the script. "Ideas can flow in and we would find that to be interesting. But, the process of converting it into the paper takes time. The pathway to reach the destination takes time. You need to exploit the idea to the maximum of its potential and that is when you feel complete. So the writing process is a long one."