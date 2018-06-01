This Eid, gear up to watch Salman Khan in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Here’s how…

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen sharing the screen space in Tubelight that released in 2017. And once again, we shall see them on the big screen soon. While it was SRK who pulled a cameo in Salman’s movie last time, it’s payback time for the latter. Salman is all set to have a cameo in SRK’s movie Zero. And guess what, this Eid we shall get a glimpse of the two super Khans slaying Zero.

Reports suggest that makers of Zero are planning to release the second promo of Zero and this time, showcasing Salman’s cameo. “They launched the first teaser of the Aanand L Rai film on January 1 this year. Now during Eid, they will launch another promo that will give a glimpse of Salman’s cameo in the movie. It’s still not clear if it will be a minute-long teaser like the first one or a full-song video, which Salman had filmed for Zero,” informed a source to a leading daily.

The source further added, “He will be seen in a special appearance, in a song and a scene in Zero. Shah Rukh and Salman are great friends, so when the team came up with the idea to launch the track as the new promo, both of them said yes instantly.”

Apparently, the makers are also looking forward to launch this promo in a grand way. “SRK wants this video to be a treat for his and Salman’s fans as part of the Eid celebrations. There will be a big digital launch in the second week of June. The date is being finalized,” revealed the source.

The first promo of Zero that made it to the internet on June 1 created a lot of buzz for the film and we are sure that even the second one will have the same effect on the audience.

But until we wair for Eid, let’s watch the first teaser.