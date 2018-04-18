This image from SOTY 2 will give you a déjà vu

Student of The Year stirred up interest with its recent poster launch. As the star cast for the school drama was revealed, fans of the franchise could not wait for more details to be shared about the film. As the cast starts shooting for the film, leaked images from the set show the cast in an all new avatar, in their uniform.

The image shared by a fan club of one of the leads, Ananya Panday, shows the movie’s stars, Tiger Shroff, Tara Suttaria and Ananya dressed in a common blazer. The blazer could very well be a part of their school uniform. Little else has been reveal about the film but the blazers sure gives us a déjà vu feel from the first installment. In a poster from the film, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra too were seen wearing a similar blazer as their school uniform.

The posters revealing the cast of the film were met with much hullabaloo over their similarity with old cast and the resemblance with the older posters. In the image, Tiger seems to have shed off his Rambo image and slid into the school boy skin with ease. Fans of the action hero only hope he does it convincingly on screen too.

Student of The Year is directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit theatres on November 23.