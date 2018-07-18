This instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You by Skin And Bones is bound to win your hearts

There is no dearth of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You covers on the Internet. Even though the song released in January last year, many renditions keep cropping up till date, which clearly means that people are yet to grow out of it. From dance videos to Indian classical versions — you name it, there would be a cover of the song up there on the Internet. But the latest one by Skin & Bones. featuring Anish Gandharva is bound to win your hearts. This one is an instrumental cover, so the magic lies in tabla, sarangi and a guitar, and of course Manice Gandharva and Anish Gandharva, who are playing them. And what's even more special is that not just Shape Of You, they have infused the songs, Cheap Thrills by Sia and Tata Young's Dhoom Machaale from the first film in the Dhoom franchise.

Watch it right here:

Of course, fans are loving it and hoping that it will make its way to the top trending charts on YouTube. And Skin And Bones too have thanked their fans and have promised to bring more such covers soon.

Well, we are sure their fans after listening to this instrumental cover. How about you? Let us know in the comments below.