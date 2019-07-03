Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 8.52 pm July 03 2019, 8.52 pm

There has not been a single day when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do not churn gossip. Right from the time the two made their first ever presence felt at MET 2018, their desi wedding in Jodhpur to the lovebirds vacationing at an exotic location, fans love each and every update about them. Recently, the two made headlines during their visit to Paris for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding. That being said, Priyanka now has graced the latest cover of Elle UK and the pictures from the same are all over the web.

During a recent interaction with Elle UK, Priyanka, who happens to be quite a fashion-conscious celeb, revealed that she hates shopping. PeeCee further also talked about how she can't shop for Nick, thanks to his unique taste in clothing. The actor said, “I hate shopping, (apart from) shopping for books. I can't shop for Nick, he's so particular in his taste for clothes and shoes.” “But I'll buy him accessories, which he likes,” she added.

Priyanka, in the same interview also spilt beans on how marrying Nick has been a different experience altogether. “It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day," she said.