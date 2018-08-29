This Telugu actress is totally bowled over by Thala Ajith!

Despite his larger than life, superstar image on the screen, Thala Ajith is known to be a complete gentleman off the screen. All the actors who work with him invariably become his fans and admirers due to his adorable qualities as a human being.

Small-time Telugu actress Meena, who is supposedly sharing the screen space with Thala in Viswasam, is the latest addition to the long list of his celebrity fans. This is what she wrote on her Instagram page along with her picture with Ajith in his usual casual, grey-haired look.

"Complete fan moment. I haven't seen a person like him in my career. Such a sweet and down to earth person. I have seen so many artists who build up so much attitude after a Hit. Success will not last long if that is followed by a dog called ego. I wish them to wash and touch Ajith sir's feet which would bless them with at least 10% of his personality and nobleness. HATS OFF THALA. #excited #thalahangover #blessed"

Meera has emerged a social media sensation due to this post which has become instantly viral.

The recent schedule of Viswasam which was happening at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad has been wrapped and the next leg of shooting will take place in Chennai. The film will release on Pongal early next year.