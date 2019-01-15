This video of Raghu Ram and Natalie De Luccio's dream wedding is all things love

Raghu Ram, after his separation with Sugandha Garg, has moved on to live another beautiful chapter of life. He recently tied the knot with girlfriend Natalie De Lucio in Goa, in the presence of family, friends, and relatives. Sugandha, who remains one of Raghu's closest friends, was also present and also poured wishes for the newlyweds on social media. Raghu and Natalie's wedding pictures speak nothing but the warmth of love and a promise of togetherness. But here's something more.

The popular TV host shared a video of their fairytale wedding and called it 'the most amazing three days' of their lives. Isn't that beautiful? From the two exchanging vows, to their close ones taking part in the fun and frolic and finally, the lovebirds stealing a moment of love, the video will give you a glimpse of the best moments. Also, he assured us that more videos are coming soon. Till then, do not miss this one!

Did you also spot Sugandha shaking a leg as the celebration goes on? Raghu and Sugandha's life as a married couple lasted from 2016 to 2018. But in Sugandha, Raghu has certainly found a friend of a lifetime!