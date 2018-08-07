This young actor is a part of Jr. NTR’s Aravinda Sametha!

Jr.NTR’s Aravinda Sametha is briskly progressing through its schedules, with a Dussehra release looking possible. And now, the latest news coming in from the unit is that Adarsh Balakrishna, the young actor who made a mark with Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days, has a special guest appearance in the film.

On Instagram, the actor posted a picture of himself with Jr. NTR and director Trivikram from the sets of the film, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

After completing this particular schedule, the team will move to Pollachi to can some talkie portions and a song.

Aravinda Sametha marks the return of director Trivikram Srinivas, who suffered a debacle with his last venture Agynathavaasi starring Pawan Kalyan. Incidentally, this is the first time that Trivikram is working with Jr. NTR in what is touted to be a commercial entertainer.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this film, which is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Haasine Creations. The makers are expecting a pre-release business of close to Rs 80 crore, thanks to the exciting buzz it has managed to create ever since it went on floors.