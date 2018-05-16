Thomas Markle's surgery keeps him away from daughter Meghan's wedding

Just a few hours after news that Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle wants to walk his daughter down the aisle broke out, a TMZ report claims that he will have a heart surgery on Wednesday morning and therefore, cannot attend his daughter’s wedding on Saturday. The report adds that the surgeons will clear the blockage in Markle’s heart, repair damage and put in a stent.

According to TMZ’s first report, Thomas was being treated for a heart attack in the hospital. Thomas is reported to have told the tabloid, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle." But the a medical concern may not be the only thing keeping him away from Meghan’s big day.

Thomas Markle has been embroiled in a controversy after the reports revealed he staged a paparazzi photoshoot to get pictures of himself preparing for the wedding. This was followed by the reports that said Thomas has decided to not walk Meghan down her aisle for her wedding with Prince Harry. Markle also said that he thought the pictures were ‘stupid’, according to TMZ, and decided to skip the wedding as he didn’t want to embarrass Meghan or the royal family any further.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle reportedly supported her father and blamed herself for all the staged photos. Meghan Markle is the daughter of Thomas Markle with Doria Ragland and her parents decided to split when she was still young. The royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry will take place on May 19.