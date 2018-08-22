Thor and Captain America once got into an arm-wrestling match, here’s who won

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans’ bromance has been a much talked about affair. But in an interview with GQ, Hemsworth revealed something about Evans that the Captain America star would’ve loved to keep a secret. While answering questions from fans, Hemsworth was asked who will win if he and Evans had an arm-wrestling match.

Hemsworth didn’t wait too long before replying that there was in fact, an arm-wrestling match between them and that he beat his Infinity War co-star. "I have won in an arm wrestle," he had stated in the interview.

But that’s not all. As a report on Comicbook.com states, actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are known to playfully trash each other. After revealing that he beat his bro in an arm wrestling bout, he explained how he beat him. "He's actually only about 4'3. They have to enlarge him on screen. So yeah, that's an easy one," he said. We really don’t think the bro code allows that!

Meanwhile, fans of the MCU will be treated to a Doctor Strange sequel which is slated to release in 2020. The yet untitled Avengers 4 is looking at a May 2019 release and reports claim that the cast is thrilled with the plot. To refresh your memory, half of the superheroes were killed in Infinity War along with much of the population. Ant-Man needs to be rescued from his sub-atomic size and Captain America needs to bring the Avengers together. Iron Man is stranded on a different planet along with a few Avengers. Of course, Thanos escaped as Thor failed to land a killing blow to his head.