Thugs of Hindostan climax to take place in Rajasthan

Climax of any films carries the essence of the entire movie which is why filmmakers work hard to perfect their art when it comes to the climax. And nobody emphasizes perfection like Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The actor is reported to shoot the climax of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Rajasthan. The film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan will show the two stars for the first time together. Naturally, the movie has gathered much expectation from the public.

“I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan. The film will be completed by March end,” Aamir told reporters when asked about the status of the film.

New images from the set being developed in Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur surfaced with several of them showing possibilities of a fight scene in the climax. So far, very little is known about the film and its background story. Khan like all his projects has kept this film under tight wrap but a few images did emerge from the sets last year about which Khan was not very happy. “Ideally, the pictures should not have been leaked. My look is still (being) kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster,” he had then told Hindustan Times. The first look for the film is told to be released only with the first poster of the film.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and will hit screens on November 7.