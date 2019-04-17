Tiger Shroff or Disha Patani: Who is good at back flips?

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 10.23 pm April 17 2019, 10.23 pm

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the hottest B-town couples, as rumour has it. The two sizzled on the silver screen first in their video song Befikra and later went on to star in Baaghi 2 where the couple's chemistry was quite appreciated. Tiger and Disha have never accepted to be in a relationship despite being spotted together at lunch, dinner, movie dates and even on holidays. The two have always maintained that they are good friends and have never accepted that they are in a relationship. While we are very well aware that Tiger is a fitness freak and we have ample amount of proof, looks like his alleged girlfriend is following him and can give him a tough fight when it comes to his famous backflips.

Disha, who will next be seen in Bharat, has been undergoing rigorous training for her character in the film which requires her to be flexible as she plays a gymnast in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Disha has been sharing a lot of videos on Instagram where we can see her doing single hand flips, mid-air punches, wall back flips, kung fu practice etc. In a recent video shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram handle, we can see her show off her back handspring moves.

Not long ago, Tiger had shared a similar video where he was seen doing the black flip with ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

Looking at the videos, we can surely say that Disha too has become a pro and it won’t be long that she will give Tiger a tough time with her stunts. Apart from Bharat where she will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha will next be seen in director Mohit Suri’s Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu. Tiger, on the other hand, is all geared up with his next Student Of The Year 2 which is slated to release on May 10.