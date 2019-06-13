Soheib Ahsan June 13 2019, 6.26 pm June 13 2019, 6.26 pm

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been close friends for a while now. The two have been known to work together on a number of projects. Their first team up was for an independent music video called, Befikra, which was composed by Meet Bros and directed by Sam Bombay in 2016. After that, the two also starred in the film Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. Very recently they came together for the music video of, Har Ghoont Mein Swag composed by Badshah and directed by Ahmed Khan. Their close connection has often led to major speculations whether the two dancers have a romance brewing between them but these claims have been denied repeatedly by both of them.

The speculations of the two actors being more than friends have come up again after Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani on her 26th birthday via Instagram with a very special video with the caption, “Happy Birthday D!” The video is a behind the scenes footage from the shooting of the first project they worked together on, Befikra. In the video, they both can be seen dancing together in synchronization to the song.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday D! 🍰🍰🍰🔥🔥🔥🐥🐥❤❤❤ @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT

Earlier Disha Patani had been asked whether she would be inviting Tiger Shroff to her birthday celebration but the actress had replied that she hadn’t planned anything regarding her birthday. When she was asked about whether the two were in a relationship, Disha Patani had denied saying that Tiger Shroff is her best friend and that she has no other friends in the film industry apart from him.

On the working front, Disha Patani was seen in the recently released, Bharat where she played a young love interest of the protagonist played by Salman Khan. She will also be appearing opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in a romantic thriller Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film is expected to release in 2020.