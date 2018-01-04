Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi to clash with Ranbir’s Dutt biopic?

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi may have been a box office hit when it released in 2016 but its sequel Baaghi 2 may not have such a smooth run as it is set to clash with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. With a March 30 release announced, Baaghi 2 has already stirred interest with its poster release and snippets released from the film.

The movie starring Disha Patani opposite Shroff was initially expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer period epic drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with its initial April 27 release date. But bringing forward the release will now make it clash with the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the biopic has an impressive cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma.

In Baaghi 2, Shroff will romance his alleged real-life girlfriend, Patani on screen for the first time. Shroff and Patani wrapped the first schedule of their film in September 2017. The film is being produced by co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Other stars to be seen in this Baaghi sequel includes Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar. In the first edition, Shroff was cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

While Ranbir’s biopic is still awaiting an official release date from its makers, rumours are that the film will release in late March. Only time will tell if Hirani will defer his release or let the two films clash at the box office.